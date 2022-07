Samba, 28, helped Nottingham Forest earn promotion to the Premier League last season for the first time since 1999. — Picture via Facebook

PARIS, July 6 — Lens signed goalkeeper Brice Samba on a five-year deal Tuesday, bringing him in as a replacement for injured Venezuela international Wuliker Farinez.

Samba, 28, helped Nottingham Forest earn promotion to the Premier League last season for the first time since 1999, saving three penalties in their play-off semi-final shootout win against Sheffield United.

He will take over as first choice at Lens with Farinez sidelined for several months by a serious knee injury. — AFP