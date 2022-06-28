Malaysia’s Nur Dhabitah Sabri competes in the preliminary round of the women’s 3m springboard diving event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo July 30, 2021. — AFP pic

IPOH, June 28 — Diver Nur Dhabitah Sabri is among those mentioned as a possible flagbearer for Malaysia at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games to replace women’s squash player S Sivasangari, who was injured in a road accident two days ago.

Malaysia’s chef de mission (CDM) Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya said this matter would be finalised at the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) board meeting, which will be held soon before the July 15 deadline for naming the replacement.

“There is a possibility that Nur Dhabitah would replace her but everything will be decided at the Board of Directors meeting to be chaired by OCM president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria,” he said.

Shahrul Zaman, who is Perak Industry, Investment and Corridor Development Committee chairman, told a press conference this after attending the 25th convocation ceremony of the Manpower Department’s Training Institute here today.

Sivasangari, who had been picked to carry the Jalur Gemilang together with powerlifter Bonnie Bunyau Gustin, was reported to have suffered head injuries after the car she was travelling in collided with a lorry on the Maju Expressway in Kuala Lumpur at 3.46am on Sunday.

The 23-year-old athlete is expected to take at least three months to recover from the injuries before returning to court.

Shahrul Zaman said the meeting was also expected to review Malaysia’s seven-gold target for the games following badminton singles ace Lee Zii Jia’s withdrawal from the national squad.

“We have to be realistic after losing a gold medal prospect like Lee Zii Jia,” he added.

The Commonwealth Games will be held from July 28 to August 8. — Bernama