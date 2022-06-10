Datuk Mumtaz Jaafar is seen during a press conference at The Royal Selangor Club in this file picture taken on January 3, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Malaysian Athletics Federation (MAF) delegates have been urged to make the right choice in determining the new president of the sport’s parent body for the 2022/2025 term at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 12.

Its deputy president Datuk Mumtaz Jaafar said it was very important for the delegates to make wise assessments to determine a better direction and future of the country’s athletics.

She said the new president should be a person of calibre, and have good two-way communication with MAF members for the sake of the parent body.

The president also needed to ensure that athletes remained highly disciplined so that they could focus on their efforts to bring glory to the country at any tournament or international sporting event, she added.

“Of course, it can’t be 100 per cent but the president needs to have good relations with associations at the state level as well as command respect at the international level such as World Athletics,” she told Bernama.

The fight for the MAF presidency will pit incumbent Datuk SM Muthu against Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, who is also Perlis Athletics Association president.

Muthu has been the president of MAF since 2019 while Shahidan previously held the position from 2006 to 2012.

Mumtaz also added that she could not defend her position as deputy president after her state parent body, the Selangor Athletics Association, was deregistered by the Sports Commission.

She is confident that the new deputy presidential candidates, Datuk Fadzil Abu Bakar and Datuk Seri V Pulanthiran will be able to carry out their duties well as they both have vast experience in athletics.

Despite not being with MAF after this, Mumtaz, who is also Olympic Council of Malaysia vice-president, said she would still do her best, especially in terms of sharing ideas to develop the country’s athletics if needed. — Bernama