CINCINNATI, June 1 — Christian Pulisic insists he needs more playing time at Chelsea to ensure he arrives at the World Cup in the best form possible.

Chelsea’s American midfielder has failed to cement a starting slot under Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge and knows he needs consistent minutes with the tournament in Qatar fast approaching.

Asked if he sees his future at the Premier League club, Pulisic stopped short of pledging his future to them but stressed he needs more time on the pitch to help Gregg Berhalter’s side when the World Cup begins in November.

“As far as right now, I’m obviously just focused on what I’m doing here,” Pulisic said Tuesday. “And I’m super excited to be here. And yeah, that’s it.

“Of course, I want to get more playing time. I want to be on the field as much as I can and be the sharpest I can be and fit as well.

“And I think I still got a lot of games, but it’s always something that I’m working at and trying to be regular at club level as well to put myself in the best position to be fit when I come here with the national team.” Pulisic, preparing to help the United States take on Morocco in Cincinnati on Wednesday, has fallen down the pecking order in west London and has been linked with a move away from the club.

His father took to Twitter in a now deleted tweet complaining about his son’s lack of game time but the American reckons all he’s thinking about now is helping the US prepare for the World Cup.

“My biggest dream was to play in a World Cup as a kid and some of my best memories are watching the USA in the World Cup,” Pulisic said.

“And now hopefully getting the opportunity to go in and play in some of the world’s biggest games, I couldn’t be more excited personally.” The American takeover of Chelsea by Todd Boehly and his investment group pleased Pulisic, however, who added: “At the end of the season, we were able to meet with them, (the new owners) and they were around the club a lot. They are really good people. So I’m excited moving forward.” — AFP