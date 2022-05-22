SU5 men’s singles badminton gold medallist (physical disability) Cheah Liek Hou displaying the gold medal he won from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games upon arrival at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, September6, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — National men’s singles para badminton ace Cheah Liek Hou bagged his ninth title in a row by being crowned as the Bahrain Para-Badminton International 2022 champion last night.

The Tokyo Paralympic champion was in majestic form as he took just 24 minutes to trounce Poland’s Bartlomiej Mroz 21-7, 21-12 in the final at the ISA Sport City in Manama.

This is Liek Hou’s second singles title this year following his victory in the Brazil Para Badminton International 2022 last month. His winning streak started at the Denmark Para Badminton International in October 2019.

The current world number two in SU5 category (physical impairment) scored a double in Manama by returning to the court to partner Fareez Anuar to pull off a huge upset over top seeds Chirag Baretha-Raj Kumar of India in the men’s doubles final.

The Malaysian pair came back from a 14-21 loss in the first game to take the next two games 21-19, 21-7 to emerge victorious.

Liek Hou, in an Instagram post, thanked the National Sports Council for sending him to participate in Bahrain’s meet and hoped to continue his dazzling performance in the Dubai Para Badminton International in the United Arab Emirates next week.

Meanwhile, Choi Jung Man dashed national wheelchair para badminton ace Muhammad Ikhwan Ramli’s hopes for the third title on the trot after the South Korean came out tops 21-18, 21-15 in their final match. — Bernama SU5 men’s singles badminton gold medallist (physical disability) Cheah Liek Hou displaying the gold medal he won from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games upon arrival at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, September6, 2022. — Bernama pic