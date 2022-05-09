Fans can buy RM100 tickets to watch all six Asian Cup 2023 qualifying matches, says FAM

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) vice-president Datuk Posa Majais speaks at a press conference on the specially-priced RM100 tickets at Wisma FAM, May 9, 2022. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, May 9 — Football fans in the country can purchase the specially-priced RM100 tickets to watch all six Group E matches in next month’s Asian Cup 2023 final qualifiers at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) vice-president Datuk Posa Majais said the special ticket price, which will result in 20 per cent savings, however, would be introduced for only a limited period from May 16-29 and can be purchased online.

Fans who purchase the RM100 tickets can watch the six matches — Bahrain vs Bangladesh, Turkmenistan vs Malaysia (June 8); Bangladesh vs Turkmenistan, Malaysia vs Bahrain (June 11); Bahrain vs Turkmenistan, Malaysia vs Bangladesh (June 14) — under the open seating category.

“The introduction of the RM100 tickets is to facilitate Harimau Malaya supporters keen to attend all three match days without having to make separate ticket purchases, besides enjoying the discounted price.

“However, the offer is only valid for two weeks and can be purchased via www.tickethotline.com.my,” he told a media conference at Wisma FAM here today.

Posa said, after that, the tickets would be sold separately right until match day at RM40 for adults and RM7 for children (aged 6-12) for each game.

FAM have also set aside tickets for the Grandstand section priced at RM60 per match day.

He also announced the ticket prices for the two Tier 1 international matches, namely Malaysia vs Myanmar on May 27 and Malaysia vs Hong Kong on June 1, with both matches being used to prepare the Harimau Malaya for their three Group E qualifying games.

“The tickets have been priced at RM30 for adults and RM7 for children for each match, excluding additional processing charges and bank charges. No Grandstand seat tickets will be sold for both these matches.

“The sale of tickets for the matches against Myanmar and Hong Kong will also be from May 16 and the terms are the same, a maximum of five tickets for each purchase,” he said, adding that no tickets would be sold at the stadium’s ticketing counters for all the matches. — Bernama