Jin Wei through to Korean Open quarters

Goh beat world number 187 Lee Se Yeon of South Korea 21-17, 17-21, 21-12 in a 57-minute second-round battle at Palma Stadium. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — Former world junior champion Goh Jin Wei continued her revival as she checked into the quarter-finals of the Korea Open Badminton Championships 2022 in Suncheon today.

Jin Wei, ranked 128th in the world, subdued world number 187 Lee Se Yeon of South Korea 21-17, 17-21, 21-12 in a 57-minute second-round battle at Palma Stadium.

Jin Wei, whose last competition was in June last year, will meet Kim Gaeun next after the home shuttler created a major upset by showing the exit to Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei of China 21-17, 21-19.

Meanwhile, two Malaysian mixed doubles pairs, Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing and Ong Yew Sin-Goh Liu Ying, qualified for the quarter-finals.

The second seeded Kian Meng-Pei Jing thrashed unseeded home duo Na Sung Seung-Kim Min Ji 21-11, 21-9 while Yew Sin-Liu Ying did not even raise a sweat after top seeds Seo Seungjae-Chae Yujung of South Korea withdrew from their second-round match.

Kian Meng-Pei Jing will take on fifth seeds Ou Xuan Yi-Huang Ya Qiong of China, who beat India’s Reddy B. Sumeeth-Ashwini Ponnappa 22-20, 18-21, 21-14, while Yew Sin-Liu Ying will lock horns with home pair Kim Won Ho-Jeong Na Eun.

The unseeded Won Ho-Na Eun beat the eighth seeded pair from Singapore, Hee Yong Kai Terry-Tan Wei Han, 19-21, 21-18, 21-12.

Third seeds Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie of Malaysia were surprisingly beaten by unseeded Japanese Hiroki Midorikawa-Natsu Saito 21-15, 23-21.

Malaysia’s professional men’s singles player Cheam June Wei also failed to clear the second round, losing to Weng Hong Yang of China 14-21, 21-17, 17-21. — Bernama