Sze Fei-Izzuddin, Soon Huat-Shevon sunk in Swiss Open finals

Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin lost 18-21, 19-21 to Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto at St Jakobshalle. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Up-and-coming national men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani’s hopes of winning a second title this season were dashed when they lost 18-21, 19-21 to Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto in the final of the Swiss Open in Basel last night.

The world number 18 Malaysian pair, fresh from winning the German Open title two weeks ago, found the Indonesians a tough nut to crack as they went down in 40 minutes at St Jakobshalle.

In the first game, Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin gave an energetic performance and both pairs fought point-for-point to be tied at 14-14 before the vastly-experienced Indonesians pulled away for a 21-18 win.

Although the Malaysians got off to a slow start in the second game to trail 3-8, they managed to get their act together to draw level at 10-10.

However, the Indonesian pair again relied on their experience to eke out a 21-19 win and seal the title.

National mixed doubles professional shuttlers Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai also suffered a similar fate in the final, going down 21-12, 18-21, 17-21 to Germans Mark Lamsfuss-Isabel Lohau in a 65-minute thriller. — Bernama