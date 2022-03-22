FAS Tri-Nations Series: Watch us roar in Lion City, says national striker Safawi

National striker Muhammad Safawi Rasid said the high-intensity training drills implemented by the new coaching lineup, headed by Kim Pan-gon, should stand them in good stead and help him and his teammates put up a more solid performance against the Philippines and Singapore this week. — Picture from Facebook/FAM

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SEPANG, March 22 — After the disappointment of crashing out of the 2020 Asean Football Federation (AFF) Cup in the group stage in Singapore last year, the Harimau Malaya are determined to rise again in the Lion City.

National striker Muhammad Safawi Rasid said the high-intensity training drills implemented by the new coaching lineup, headed by Kim Pan-gon, should stand them in good stead and help him and his teammates put up a more solid performance against the Philippines and Singapore this week.

The Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) player also acknowledged that there’s a better sense of unity and understanding in the team now as they prepare for the friendlies in Singapore and the 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers to be held at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil in June.

“Training in the past week has been tough and is, perhaps, an introduction to the new coaching lineup but, at the same time, we also learned tactically. Of course I want to give my best and show our supporters the changes and improvements in our team.

“Every coach will study our capabilities and skills during training sessions. So, the high-intensity training sessions were definitely good for us,” he told reporters at the Kuala Lumpur International Stadium (KLIA) before the team’s departure to Singapore today.

The Harimau Malaya squad will begin their Tier-1 International friendly action in the FAS Tri-Nations Series against the Philippines tomorrow before taking on hosts Singapore on Saturday (March 26).

Pan-gon’s men will round up their series of friendlies in Singapore, which is also part of their preparations for the 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers, by taking on local club side Albirex Niigata FC on March 28. — Bernama