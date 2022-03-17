Johor State Sports Council targeting 2,400 athletes to compete in Johor Youth Circuit 2022

JOHOR BARU, March 17 — The Johor State Sports Council (MSNJ) are targeting a total of 2,400 state athletes to compete in the 2022 edition of the Johor Youth Circuit in an effort to unearth new talents.

Deputy State Secretary (Sports, Youth and Volunteers) On Jabbar said the circuit, which will be held from March 25 to August, aimed to find new talents in high-performance sports like archery, pencak silat, wushu, canoeing and petanque.

He said the circuit would be held in stages over three series, namely in Muar, Bandar Penawar, Batu Pahat and Johor Bahru, while athletes with huge potential who are identified would be absorped into the Titanium Back-up Programme or the Malaysia Games (Sukma) Platinum Programme.

“This circuit can also produce more sports movers in all the districts in the state. For example, coaches and judges or referees as well as team managers, to help coordinate the development of sports at the grassroots level,” he said in a statement today.

He also pointed out that there was an increase in the number of medals Johor won at the 2018 Perak Sukma, namely 29 gold medals compared to 19 at the 2016 edition in Sarawak, following the organisation of the first edition of the Johor Youth Circuit that same year (2018). — Bernama