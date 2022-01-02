Unal’s early goal gives Getafe shock 1-0 win over Real Madrid

Getafe's Enes Unal celebrates scoring their first goal against Real Madrid at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, Getafe, Spain January 2, 2022 — Reuters pic

MADRID, Jan 2 — An early goal from Turkish striker Enes Unal shocked La Liga leaders Real Madrid as they lost 1-0 at Getafe today and ended an unbeaten run that had lasted 15 matches in all competitions.

With 46 points from 20 games, Real Madrid are still top but are not as comfortable as before. Sevilla are second with 38 points and two games in hand, and will visit second-from-bottom Cadiz on Monday.

Getafe, led by former Watford manager Quique Sanchez Flores, extended their unbeaten streak in LaLiga to six matches and are 16th in the standings, three points above the relegation zone.

Unal scored with a low, powerful strike in the ninth minute after pressuring Real defender Eder Militao into giving up the ball inside the box. — Reuters