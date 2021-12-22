AFF Cup: Lions bounce back to draw 1-1 with Garuda

Four-time champions Singapore bounced back from a goal down to hold Indonesia to a 1-1 draw in the 2020 AFF Cup semifinal first leg at the Singapore National Stadium tonight. — Picture from Facebook/AFF Suzuki Cup

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Four-time champions Singapore bounced back from a goal down to hold Indonesia to a 1-1 draw in the 2020 AFF Cup semifinal first leg at the Singapore National Stadium tonight.

The Garuda stunned the hosts when Witan Sualeman converted a brilliant one-two play with Asnawi Mangkualam in the 28th minute.

Faris Ramli had a chance to equalise in the 64th when he tricked the defenders and only had stopper Nadeo Argawinata to beat, but his close-range effort went wide on the left.

The Lions, however, equalised when Ikhsan Fandi scored in a one-versus-one situation against Nadeo in the 70th minute.

The winners will be decided based on aggregate score after the second leg on Saturday (December 25) at the same venue.

In another semifinal fixture, defending champions Vietnam will face Thailand, the most successful team with five titles, tomorrow, while the return league is scheduled on Sunday. — Bernama