Reports: Premier League chairman Hoffman set to resign

LONDON, Nov 17 ― Premier League chairman Gary Hoffman is set to resign following the backlash to the controversial Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle, according to reports yesterday.

Several British media outlets said Hoffman is close to stepping down in the aftermath of the Premier League's handling of the blockbuster Newcastle takeover last month.

Top-flight clubs reportedly complained to the Premier League in October after the protracted £305 million (RM1.7 billion) deal went through.

The takeover has been criticised with regard to Saudi Arabia's poor human rights record.

The Premier League approved the takeover, which saw Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) take an 80 per cent stake in Newcastle, after receiving “legally binding assurances” that the Saudi state would not control the club.

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, is listed as chair of PIF, but the Premier League was satisfied the state would have no dealings with the club.

It is understood Premier League clubs subsequently voted through a one-month ban on sponsorship deals linked to owners to allow time for further debate on the issue and possibly force through a permanent ban.

Hoffman has been Premier League chairman for 18 months.

The organisation refused to comment on his future on Tuesday. ― AFP