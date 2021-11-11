KL book final quarter-final slot against Selangor, TFC take on Sarawak in Malaysia Cup

Terengganu FC emerged as Group B champions after drawing 1-1 with Kuching City FC at the Sarawak State Stadium in Kuching. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — A goal by midfielder Zhafri Yahya in the last few minutes of Kuala Lumpur City FC’s 1-0 victory over Sri Pahang FC at Darul Makmur Stadium tonight allowed them to book the last quarterfinal slot as they finished their 2021 Malaysia Cup group matches as Group A champions.

The City Boys collected a total of 14 points and were undefeated, winning four and drawing two matches out of a total of six group matches.

Although hosts Pahang were already eliminated from contention, they put up quite a fight before Zhafri’s volley from within the penalty box in the 83rd minute settled matters.

Group B runners-up Selangor FC await Kuala Lumpur in the quarterfinals, after they came from behind to beat Perak FC 2-1 at Perak Stadium in Ipoh.

The Red Giants rallied in the 72nd minute when striker Sean Eugene Selvaraj completed a cross from Danial Asri to equalise after Selangor fell behind in the 10th minute, thanks to a header by Perak’s Royizzat Daud.

Wan Zack Haikal Wan Nor was Selangor’s man of the hour, scoring the winning goal from a free kick in the 85th minute to set up the team’s quarterfinal clash with Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile, Terengganu FC (TFC) emerged as Group B champions when they drew 1-1 with Kuching City FC at the Sarawak State Stadium in Kuching.

Mohd Nafuzi Zain’s men pulled ahead first thanks to a deft touch by Mohammad Rahmat Makasuf in the 19th minute, only for Kuching to equalise through foreigner Yuta Suzuki in the 46th minute.

Group champions TFC collected 16 points, recording five wins and a draw, and will take on Group A runners-up Sarawak in the quarterfinals. Sarawak qualified for the quarterfinals even though they lost 1-2 to Penang FC at UiTM Stadium in Shah Alam last night.

Sarawak took an early lead with Christie Jayaseelan’s 7th minute goal but Penang only took five minutes to equalise through a free kick by Muhammad Jafri Firdaus Chew.

Penang winger Mohammad Amer Azahar then made it 2-1 in the 43 minute and the match ended with neither team able to produce any more goals, handing Penang their sole win in the group stage.

The first-leg quarterfinal matches will take place on Nov 14, followed by the second leg on Nov 18. — Bernama



