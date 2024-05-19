KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar has urged all parties not to take extreme measures in their campaigns of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Mohd Na’im said that any actions taken must be based on truth, knowledge, and ethics.

He therefore calls on everyone to show solidarity with the Palestinian people through various approaches, including praying for their strength and well-being.

“Regarding the issue of Palestine, I believe everyone understands that the atrocities committed by the Zionist against the Palestinian people are completely unacceptable. The actions of the Zionist are extremely rude, excessive, and beyond the bounds of humanity.

“Any actions that could cause public unrest must be avoided entirely, especially those involving slander, insults, threats, and so on,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama