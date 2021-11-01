Kontaveit wins in Transylvania, completes WTA Finals line-up

Anett Kontaveit poses with the Transylvania Open Trophy after winning her match against Simona Halep at the BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca October 31, 2021. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

CLUJ-NAPOCA, Nov 1 — Anett Kontaveit defeated top seeded home hope Simona Halep to win the Transylvania Open on Sunday and secure a maiden spot in the season-ending WTA Finals.

The Estonian eased to a 6-2, 6-3 victory for a fourth title of 2021, all of them coming in the last 10 weeks.

As well as being the first player representing Estonia to make the year-ending championships, Kontaveit is projected to make her Top 10 debut in Monday's rankings.

Sunday's title added to her trophies this season at Cleveland, Ostrava and Moscow.

Having won 26 of her last 28 matches, Kontaveit joins Aryna Sabalenka, Barbora Krejcikova, Karolina Pliskova, Maria Sakkari, Iga Swiatek, Garbine Muguruza and Paula Badosa in the WTA Finals in Guadalajara next month. — AFP