JDT extend Shane Lowry’s contract for another two years

Australian defender Shane Lowry speaks during a press conference at the JDT headquarters in Johor Baru, October 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Oct 4 — The Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) football club have extended the contract of their Australian defender Shane Lowry for another two years.

JDT technical director Alistair Edwards said Lowry was a great player and showed an impressive performance during his six-month contract with JDT.

“He initially signed for a six-month deal and obviously he performed exceptionally well for the club.

“Today is the official signing ceremony for the extension of the contract for another two years,” he told reporters at JDT headquarters here .

Meanwhile, Lowry said he was glad to have his contract extended and thanked Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, who is also the owner of JDT for the opportunity.

“As soon as I heard JDT were interested, I knew I wanted to come because JDT has the whole package.

“I would like to let my actions and performance do the talking. The hard work starts now and there’s more room for improvements to come,” he said.

JDT head coach Benjamin Mora said he was happy to have Lowry on the pitch and he has a great winning mindset.

“He is a great player overall. He is good technically, tactically and physically.

“He has a great mindset and we could use a left-footed centre-back like him. So it was a great option from the management to bring him,” he said.

Lowry, 31, has played for a host of English clubs such as Leeds United, Sheffield United, Milwall and Leyton Orient, besides having played for Australian side Perth Glory in the A-League. — Bernama