Malaysia Cup: Ifedayo spot on as Selangor slog to opening win over Perak

Selangor FC needed a late penalty to edge Super League stragglers Perak FC 1-0 in their opening Group B match of the Malaysia Cup competition tonight. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Selangor FC needed a late penalty to edge Super League stragglers Perak FC 1-0 in their opening Group B match of the Malaysia Cup competition at the Petaling Jaya City Stadium tonight.

Selangor, 33-time winners of the prestigious Malaysia Cup, can thank Nigerian import Ifedayo Olusegun for slotting home the 79th-minute penalty past Perak goalkeeper Muhammad Azri Ab Ghani.

The Red Giants won the penalty after striker Sean Selvaraj was fouled in the box by Perak defender Mohamad Idris Ahmad.

In another Group B match, Terengganu FC scored a goal in each half to down Kuching City FC 2-0 at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Kuala Terengganu.

The Turtles opened the scoring also through a penalty converted by Lee Tuck in the 22nd minute after Kuching goalkeeper Wan Muhammad Azraie Wan Teh had fouled striker Jordan Mintah.

Coach Nafuzi Zain’s men managed to double the score when Faisal Abdul Halim unleashed a powerful left-footed drive past Wan Muhammad in the 48th minute.

In Group A, hosts Penang FC suffered a stunning 3-1 reversal at the hands of Premier League runners-up Sarawak United at the City Stadium tonight.

Nigerian import Uche Agba was the hero for Sarawak when he notched a brace in the 47th and 58th minutes, with his goals sandwiched between Khair Muhamad Jefri Jones’ 54th-minute strike.

Midfielder Mohamad Al Hafiz 56th-minute goal proved to be nothing but a consolation for the Panthers.

Meanwhile, Colombian Romel Morales also scored a brace to inspire Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC to an identical 3-1 win over Sri Pahang FC in another Group A clash at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras.

The City Boys opened accounts in the 19th minute through a Daniel Ting header before Morales exploded with two goals in the 47th and 73rd minutes.

The visitors, however, managed to get a goal back courtesy of an own goal by Giancarlo Gallifuoco, who put the ball into his own net when he tried to intercept a cross from Pahang’s Muhammad Ashar Al Aafiz in the 79th minute. — Bernama