SEREMBAN, May 27 — Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun has warned of serious action following recent raids on two factories conducting illegal stripping of electronic waste (e-waste) in Kampung Ribu, Rantau near here.

He said that inspections detected toxic pollution and spillage of e-waste at both sites, occupying around 2.43 hectares, which were located around 500 metres from Sungai Linggi.

“How could these two unnamed premises be built on agriculture land and these containers here could contain e-waste, these containers should be checked at the port and be accepted by companies with approval from the DOE (Department of Environment).

“This is a warning, we are too laxed with procedures, for instance, TNB (Tenaga Nasional Berhad) should not provide (electricity supply) to such a big building without any license, it’s not an easy process to approve such premises for electricity or water supply.

Advertisement

“I accept public comments about problems like this, it’s constructive criticism and I hope this matter does not recur. Whatever happens, someone must accept responsibility, so I have asked the agencies responsible for this area to be issued show-cause letters.

“If the department heads do not issue the letters, I will instruct the state secretary to issue show-cause letters to them as well,” he said, adding that he would not compromise with any party about the matter as e-waste contained many toxic elements, which, if not processed in a proper manner, would have a negative effect on the population, with the possibility of causing miscarriages, birth defects, neurological and nerve damage.

A total of 22 individuals, a local and foreigners from Myanmar, China and Bangladesh, who working at the premises were checked during today’s operation, Aminuddin said.

Advertisement

Media outlets reported previously that state enforcement agencies had raided an illegal factory conducting e-waste processing along Jalan Kuala Sawah, Kg Puchong in February, and a site in Mukim Pantai, Jalan Jelebu four days ago. — Bernama