KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — The promotion of Melaka is set to go global with the appointment of one of China's biggest stars Fan Bingbing as the state's tourism ambassador.

The 42-year-old is scheduled to visit the state next month to promote Visit Melaka 2024 where her appointment as Melaka's tourism ambassador starts on June 15.

The news was shared by Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh on social media.

Besides acting, Fan is also a producer and entrepreneur.

From 2013 to 2017, she was named the highest paid celebrity in the Forbes China Celebrity 100 list.

In 2014, she joined the Barbie global celebrity Hall of Fame and became China’s First Barbie Doll. She also appeared on Vanity Fair's 'Best Dressed' list in 2015 and 2016.

In 2017, she appeared on Time magazine's list of the 100 most influential people. In 2019, Fan launched her own beauty brand Fan Beauty.

Among the awards she received for her acting are from the Tokyo International Film Festival, San Sebastian Film Festival, Golden Rooster Awards, Golden Horse Awards, Hundred Flowers Awards and Asian Film Awards.

Her notable acting roles include X-Men: Days of Future Past in 2014, the Chinese-American film Skiptrace in 2015 that saw her starring alongside Jackie Chan and Johnny Knoxville, spy thriller The 355 in 2022 where she acted alongside Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Diane Kruger, and Lupita Nyong'o, and most recently, The Ice Road 2: Road to the Sky with Liam Neeson.