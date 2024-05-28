SUNGAI BULOH, May 28 — The full report on the tragic incident involving two Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) helicopters, resulting in the loss of 10 officers and personnel on April 23, will be released by next week at the latest.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the comprehensive investigation report regarding the incident in Lumut, Perak, is being finalised, without providing further details.

“It will be released soon, possibly by the end of next week,” he told reporters at the Malaysia Skills Diploma and Perhebat Certificate Awards Ceremony at the Sungai Buloh Camp here today.

Earlier reports indicated that the Cabinet extensively deliberated on the helicopter incident at the RMN Base in Perak and pledged to deliver an interim report within two weeks, followed by the full report within a month.

In the 9.32am incident, seven crew of the Maritime Operations Helicopter (HOM-AW139) and three RMN Fennec crew were killed when the helicopters crashed during a flypast rehearsal for the RMN 90th anniversary celebration. — Bernama

