KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — With a storied history dating back to 1780, French luxury jewellery and watch brand Chaumet recently opened its first ever boutique in Malaysia.

Located in The Exchange TRX, the boutique launched its opening with a cocktail that showcased Chaumet’s rich heritage and craftsmanship.

The cocktail was attended by clientele and local celebrities and influencers including Chryseis Tan, Christinna Kuan and Fyza Kadir.

Calling the brand ‘a true testament to artistry and elegance’ on Instagram, Fyza also shared a video of how Chaumet’s diamond collection could ‘make any woman feel like royalty’.

The event featured Chaumet's High Jewellery and iconic collections such as Joséphine, Liens and Bee My Love, providing guests with a first-hand experience of the brand's offerings.

Featuring modernist décor, the Exchange TRX boutique reflects the essence of Parisian chic. — Picture courtesy of Chaumet

Featuring modernist décor, the Exchange TRX boutique reflects the essence of Parisian chic, akin to its flagship store in France.

“South-east Asia represents everything Chaumet is looking for: dynamic growth, potential and great business opportunities,” said Chaumet CEO Charles Leung.

“This opening marks our commitment to expand the global footprint to South-east Asia and I’m looking forward to entering more markets in the region in the near future,” added Leung.

On display at the Exchange TRX boutique are three tiaras, including the Joséphine Aigrette Impériale Tiara, crafted in white gold and lavishly paved with brilliant-cut diamonds.

There are also the Joséphine Aigrette head ornament, featuring a pear-shaped diamond of approximately 1.5 carats and the Joséphine Valse Impériale Tiara in white gold, set with a pear-shaped diamond of 2.50 carats.

These pieces pay homage to Chaumet’s heritage as a purveyor of fine tiaras since the time of Empress Joséphine.

Following the cocktail, guests proceeded to dinner at Sabayon in EQ Kuala Lumpur, where they were serenaded by violinist Josh Kua and pianist Ui Li.

For more details, visit here.