Mohd Nazifuddin defends Olympic Council of Malaysia post

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) secretary-general Datuk Mohd Nazifuddin Mohd Najib successfully retained his post after brushing off a challenge from former OCM deputy president Datuk Seri Abdul Azim Mohd Zabidi in a virtual election conducted today.

Mohd Nazifuddin won with 74 votes compared to his sole challenger Abdul Azim who garnered only 27 votes. Two other candidates, Malaysian Snooker and Billiards Federation president Melvin Chia and Malaysian Sailing Association secretary Megat Fairuz Khairuddin, had both sent in withdrawal notices earlier.

The battle for five vice president posts saw Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya get the highest support with 81 votes followed by Datuk Mumtaz Jaffar (79 votes), Datuk Chong Kim Fatt (79 ), Datuk Nur Azmi Ahmad (76 ) while Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin obtained 68 votes.

In the meantime, assistant secretary-general for the male post was won by Chan Foong Keong with 66 votes compared to Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Zin (35 votes) while Datuk Mohd Nasir Ali secured 65 votes to defeat Datuk Amarjit Singh Gill (36 votes) for the assistant treasurer post.

Today’s voting completed the list of office-bearers of OCM for the 2021-2025 term.

“I think we should pat ourselves on the back because this is very historical, it is the first OCM AGM (annual general meeting) that we have done it not only online, but we have done the election process through the online mode.

“So I hope after this, in line with the digitalisation of the sports industry, we can have whatever that have been done by OCM can also be a template for all other NSAs (national sports associations) in following our full steps to do their AGMs and also their elections online,” said OCM president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria after the election process.

On August 27, Mohamad Norza was returned unopposed as president for the 2021-2025 term after nominations closed on August 25, while Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin, a newcomer, also won the deputy president’s seat unopposed.

Mohamad Norza, who is Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president, won the OCM presidency also unopposed in 2018, replacing Tan Sri Tunku Imran Tuanku Ja’afar, who chose not to seek re-election after holding the post since 1998.

OCM Independent Election Panel head (returning officer) Datuk Seri Jahaberdeen Mohamed Yunoos confirmed that two other incumbents were also returned unopposed — Moira Tan (assistant secretary-general-female) and Datuk Ahmad Feisal Ahmad Tajuddin (treasurer).

“As I mentioned earlier, time is moving very quickly and we have major games taking place in the year 2022 up until 2024, in the immediate future, the new executive board will meet within the next two weeks and thereafter the executive council.

“I can assure you together with my newly-elected colleagues, we will work hand-in-hand with you (NSAs) to assist you deliver our goals for the next cycle,” Mohamad Norza added.

He also personally thanked five NSA, namely BAM, Malaysian Basketball Association (MABA), Malaysian Sepak Takraw Association (PSM), The Squash Racquet Association of Malaysia (SRAM) and Malaysian Tenpin Bowling Confederation (MTBC) who nominated him to lead the OCM once again. — Bernama