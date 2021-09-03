Tokyo Paralympics: National archer Suresh’s medal dream dashed, shown exit in first round

National archer S. Suresh in action during the recurve event at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field in Tokyo September 3, 2021. ― Bernama pic

TOKYO, Sept 3 ― National archery champion S. Suresh’s medal dream was dashed as heavy rain in Yumenoshima Park Archery Field hampered his efforts to advance to the second round at the Paralympic Games here today.

The 2019 world archery champion was shown the exit after losing 6-2 to the Russian Paralympic Committee’s archer Bato Tsydendorzhiev in the first or the 1/16 elimination round.

The Kedah-born archer was a bit shaky in the first round and lost 23-25 before he bounced back to win the second round 28-25 and tied the score at 2-2.

However, Bato regained a 4-2 lead after winning the third set 25-23 and maintained his momentum to win the final set 28-23 to confirmed his slot in the next round.

Bato will play against Indian archer Harvinder Singh who defeated Stefano Travisani of Italy 6-5, later today. ― Bernama