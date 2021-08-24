Chelsea’s Zappacosta makes permanent switch to Atalanta

Davide Zappacosta, who joined Chelsea in 2017 for about €26 million, won the FA Cup and Europa League but found playing time hard to come by despite making 35 appearances in his debut season. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 24 — Italian right back Davide Zappacosta has made a permanent switch from Chelsea to Atalanta, the two clubs said today, with Italian media reporting the Serie A side paid a transfer fee of €10 million (RM50 million).

Zappacosta, who joined Chelsea in 2017 for about €26 million, won the FA Cup and Europa League but found playing time hard to come by despite making 35 appearances in his debut season.

The 29-year-old, who has 13 caps for Italy, spent the last two seasons on loan in Serie A with AS Roma and Genoa, respectively.

“The Italian defender heads back to the club where he first played Serie A football, ending his four-year Chelsea career,” the Premier League club said in a statement .

Atalanta beat Torino in the opening game of the season over the weekend and host Bologna on Sunday. — Reuters