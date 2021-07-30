Tokyo Olympics: First-game loss caused our downfall, says shuttler Aaron

The pair, ranked number nine in the world, described their first-game defeat as the turning point of the match, with the Chinese pair then majestically romping home to a 24-22, 21-13 win at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, July 30 — National men’s doubles shuttlers Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik believe their failure to win the opening game resulted in them having to play second fiddle to China’s Li Jun Hui-Liu Yu Chen in the semi-finals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics today.

The Malaysians, ranked number nine in the world, described their first-game defeat as the turning point of the match, with the Chinese pair then majestically romping home to a 24-22, 21-13 win at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza here.

“In the first game, we were in the lead most of the time. But we flopped at the crucial points. That first-game defeat affected us.

“In the second game, we tried to change our strategy but our opponents kept attacking us. We tried to get points on board, but they were simply playing way better,” said Aaron, adding that they are both disappointed with the loss.

Meanwhile, Wooi Yik said they need to stay positive ahead of tomorrow’s (July 31) bronze-medal playoff against Indonesians Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan.

This will be another tricky task as the Malaysians had lost 16-21, 19-21 to the Indonesians in the group stage.

However, Wooi Yik is confident they can put up a good performance and bag the bronze medal.

“We need to be more confident when taking on the Indonesian pair because they are experienced. During our group match, we lost narrowly to them, so I’m hoping we can do our best tomorrow (Saturday),” said Wooi Yik. — Bernama