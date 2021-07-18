Reezal Merican hopes datukship will spur Azizulhasni to greater heights in Tokyo

Mohd Azizulhasni Awang was recently conferred a title by the Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — It is hoped that the Darjah Kebesaran Dato’ Paduka Mahkota Terengganu (DPMT) award, which carries the title Datuk, that was conferred on national track cyclist Mohd Azizulhasni Awang recently will spur him to bring glory to the country.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican posted his congratulations to the national track cycling champion on his Facebook page today.

“Congratulations to Dato’ Mohd Azizulhasni Awang, national trek cycling racer, on being awarded the Darjah Kebesaran Dato’ Paduka Mahkota Terengganu Yang Amat Dihormati (D.P.M.T.), which carries the title Dato’.

“May this honour be the catalyst to inspire you to bring glory to our country at the Olympics #Tokyo2020,” he posted.

Mohd Azizulhasni, 33, who is also the 2017 keirin world champion, is one of six individuals, including Terengganu state health director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus, to be awarded the title by Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin.

Meanwhile, Azizulhasni, who is also known as ‘The Pocket Rocketman’, humbly uploaded a photo containing a Quranic verse from Surah Ar-Rahman after news of his award went viral among the country’s cycling fans.

“So, which of the bounties of your Lord will you deny?” was the verse Azizulhasni chose to post on his Instagram account.

Azizulhasni, who is the country’s main prospect to win Malaysia’s first-ever Olympic gold medal, and Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom are set to take part in the keirin and individual sprint events at the Tokyo Olympics from Aug 4. — Bernama