Harimau Malaya to unsheathe secret weapon today?

FC Midtjylland’s Dion Cools in action during the Champions League Group D match FC Midtjylland v Liverpool at MCH Arena, Herning, Denmark, December 9, 2020. — Ritzau Scanpix via Reuters

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — Will Harimau Malaya unveil their secret weapon today in the form of another player to strengthen the squad, just days before they open their campaign in the World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 second-round qualifiers in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE)?

For sure, the suspense of Malaysian football fans has been heightened after Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin indicated that Harimau Malaya would receive their 26th player to boost their mission in UAE this month.

“It’s now 8am in Dubai; wait for the arrival of the 26th player of Harimau Malaya,” he said in a 19-second video uploaded on the FAM Facebook and Youtube accounts today.

Since last week, talk about the possible entry of FC Midtylland player Dion Cools into Tan Cheng Hoe’s squad has been swirling among local fans.

This was after a statement was uploaded on the Danish club’s website saying that the 24-year-old Cools had earned his first call-up with the Malaysian national team.

However, FC Midtylland deleted his name after the matter went viral on social media, cutting the list of players with national call-ups to 15 from the earlier 16.

FAM had earlier tried to rope in the right back for national duty but Cools was said to be not ready then as he wished to focus on his career in Europe.

Cools, whose father is a Belgian and mother a Malaysian, is still eligible to represent Malaysia at the senior level.

The Kuching, Sarawak-born player has been fielded 32 times by FC Midtylland in the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons, including three times in the European Champions League competition.

The 1.85m-tall Cools played creditably against Liverpool FC players such as Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota in Group D of the European Champions League this season.

Cools, who reportedly can also play as a central defender and left back, can give a good challenge to national players Matthew Davies, Syahmi Safari and Mohd Rizal Ghazali in the right back position.

Malaysia will play hosts UAE on June 3, Vietnam on June 11 and Thailand on June 15 to wrap up their second-round campaign. — Bernama