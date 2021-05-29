Sexual harassment claims: NSC requests space to study issue thoroughly

Cindy Ong has been contacted by NSC director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail— Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May — The National Sports Council (NSC) will look in detail at the issue of sexual harassment allegedly suffered by former national swimmer Cindy Ong, when she was a national athlete.

NSC director-general, Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail, said he had already contacted Cindy, and would hold further discussions with her in the near future to look into the matter thoroughly.

“Until the discussion is held, the NSC hopes that we, including Cindy, will be given some space to study the best approach to address the issue,” he said in a statement issued today.

A news portal on Tuesday carried an expose by Cindy and another former national swimmer, who were sexually harassed and sexually assaulted for years during their time as national swimmers.

The matter came to the attention of Youth and Sports Minister, Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, and he instructed his officers and the NSC to contact and assist the former national swimmers.

Meanwhile, the NSC also stressed that every individual who has been and is involved in its athlete preparation training programmes, has been provided with various channels to submit any complaints related to misconduct or harassment.

Among the platforms created are the NSC Athlete Representative Committee, NSC Misconduct and Harassment in Sports Committee and the Athletes’ Commission under the Olympic Council of Malaysia, for athletes and officials to be able to come forward easily if any unwanted incident has occurred.

He said that a careline has also been set up for any complaints that can be submitted by athletes/coaches/sports officers under the NSC programmes, and any complaints can be submitted via email to [email protected] or via telephone number, 03-8992 9778 or 03-8992 9809.

He also said that the NSC had intensified awareness campaigns on sexual harassment among athletes and sports officials.

“The NSC also hopes that athletes’ immediate family members can also play a role if the athletes feel uncomfortable or their safety is threatened. They are advised to report it immediately to the authorities through the existing legal channels,” he said. — Bernama