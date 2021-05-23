Young shuttlers smash their way to two titles in Slovenia International

Mixed doubles pair Choong Hon Jian (left) and Toh Ee Wei (right) claimed the 2021 Slovenia International badminton title yesterday. — File picture courtesy of BAM

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Malaysian youngsters put on a smashing performance to walk away with two titles at the 2021 Slovenia International badminton championships at the Dras Centre in Maribor yesterday.

Mixed doubles pair Choong Hon Jian-Toh Ee Wei claimed the first title of the day when they beat Indonesia’s Muh Erwiansyah-Sofy Asharunnisa 21-18, 21-18 in a 32-minute title showdown.

The young Malaysian pair, both aged 20, had earlier defeated the Denmark-Sweden pair of Kirstoffer Knudsen-Malena Norrman 23-21, 21-17 in the last four.

It was the world number 263 pair’s second international title after clinching the Polish Open on their debut in March.

Low Yeen Yuan-Valeree Siow then made it a double joy for Malaysia when they stole the show to bag the women’s doubles crown.

The unseeded Malaysians, both 19, stunned third seed and world number 133 Isabella Nielsen-Marie Steffensen of Denmark 21-11, 21-15 for their first international title.

Yeen Yuan-Siow had earlier advanced to the final after a hard-fought 13-21, 21-13, 21-12 win over Ukraine’s Mariia Stoliarenko-Yelyzaveta Zharka.

Twins Cheng Su Hui-Cheng Su Yin failed to make it an all-Malaysian women’s doubles final after going down 21-15, 17-21, 19-17 to Isabella-Marie.

In men’s doubles, Beh Chun Meng-Goh Boon Zhe were shown the exit in the semi-finals after losing 9-21, 18-21 to Indonesians Muh Erwiansyah-Patra Rindorindo.

Malaysia’s challenge in women’s singles also ended in the last four when Siti Nurshuhaini Azman fell 15-21, 17-21 to Mutiara Puspitasari of Indonesia. — Bernama