Thiem downs De Minaur to make Madrid quarter-finals

Austria’s Dominic Thiem returns the ball to Australia’s Alex De Minaur during their 2021 ATP Tour Madrid Open tennis tournament singles match at the Caja Magica in Madrid May 6, 2021. — AFP pic

MADRID, May 6 — Dominic Thiem qualified for the quarter-finals of the Madrid Open today after beating Australia’s Alex de Minaur 7-6 (9/7), 6-4.

US Open champion Thiem, playing his first tournament since Dubai in March, will meet Andrey Rublev or John Isner in the last eight.

Thiem lost his serve in the opening game but recovered with a break for 3-all. He missed a set point in the tie-break and then saved one before clinching the first set at the second attempt.

The Austrian third seed withstood three break points early in the second set and then broke De Minaur the following game.

De Minaur, the world number 24, hit back to level at 3-all but promptly dropped serve the next game as Thiem secured victory in just under two hours.

Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan also progressed to the quarter-finals with a 6-4, 6-3 win over in-form Russian Aslan Karatsev. — AFP