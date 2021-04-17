Goals from Velazquez, Da Silva help JDT notch seventh Super League win

JDT’s Bergson Da Silva (right) celebrates after scoring a goal against Sri Pahang FC in Kuantan April 16, 2021. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 ― Goals from Leandro Velazquez and Bergson da Silva against Sri Pahang FC gave Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) their seventh victory in the Super League action last night.

The 2-0 victory at the Darul Makmur Stadium in Kuantan allowed JDT to extend their dominance at the top of the league with 23 points, five points ahead of second-placed Terengganu FC.

It was also the sixth overall defeat for Pahang and the fourth for head coach Dollah Salleh since taking over as team manager from Thomas Dooley who was ‘rested’ in the middle of last month.

JDT dominated the first 45 minutes of the match against the Tok Gajah squad, with attacking trio Gonzalo Cabrera, da Silva and young player Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi frequently testing the home side’s defence.

Velazquez scored the breakthrough goal in the 23rd minute, lashing in a right-footed shot following a setup by teammate Mohd Afiq Fazail in the penalty box.

The Southern Tigers squad continued to control the game in the second half, and when Pahang defender Mohamad Ezanie Mat Salleh was sent off in the 70th minute following his second yellow card, JDT piled on the pressure before da Silva scored the visitors' second goal of the night.

This was also the ninth goal for the Brazilian forward in seven appearances with the team.

Meanwhile, midfielder Makan Konate's lone goal at the end of the match ensured Terengganu FC picked up full points at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Kuala Terengganu, beating fifth-placed Kuala Lumpur City FC.

The only Premier League action tonight saw league leaders Sarawak United FC suffer their first defeat of the season after going down 0-2 to PDRM FC at the Hang Jebat Stadium in Melaka.

The Sang Saka Biru squad’s goals came from team captain Lazarus Kaimbi in the 60th minute through a penalty kick, and substitute Mohamad Nabil Ahmad Latpi in the 87th minute.

Sarawak United FC remains top of the table with 16 points while JDT II is two points behind them in second place. ― Bernama