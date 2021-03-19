Flick reveals clear-the-air talks at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (left) celebrates scoring their second goal against Lazio with teammates at the Allianz Arena, Munich March 17, 2021. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, March 19 ― Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick revealed he has had clear-the-air talks with the club's sports director Hasan Salihamidzic amid reports of simmering tensions between the pair.

Holders Bayern cruised into the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday as a 2-1 home win over Lazio sealed a 6-2 aggregate win in their last 16 tie.

Bayern are in the last eight of the Champions League for a record 19th time in the competition's history.

Off the field, there is said to be a power struggle brewing between Flick and Salihamidzic.

Flick said the pair met to settle their difference on Wednesday.

“We both approached each other and sorted it out in the best interests of the club. It was a short conversation and we are very optimistic for the future,” said the Bayern coach.

Flick said the talks were important for “both of us, for the team and the club”.

Bayern are four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga and into the last eight in Europe on an unbeaten run of 19 Champions League matches spanning two years.

Yet midfielder Joshua Kimmich admitted tension between the club's bossses was an unwelcome distraction for the players.

“Of course, you hear what is written and discussed externally,” Kimmich told Sky after the win over Lazio.

“At the end of the day, with the success we're having right now, it would be nicer if things were calm and we didn't give internal fuel to the outside world.

“But it doesn't put much of a strain on us as a team. On the field, you don't notice any unrest from the outside.”

Flick has also been heavily linked to the role of Germany head coach with Joachim Loew set to step down after this summer's European championships.

Flick was Loew's assistant coach when Germany won the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

One of the reported disagreements between Flick and Salihamidzic was over the amount of game time given to reserve goalkeeper Alexander Nuebel.

The 24-year-old is said to have been signed from Schalke on a free transfer with an offer by Salihamidzic of at least ten appearances for Bayern per season.

However, Nuebel made only his third start all season in Wednesday's home win over Lazio as first-choice Manuel Neuer was sidelined with a cold.

Nuebel is said to be chasing a loan spell at French side Monaco. ― AFP