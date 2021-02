Celtic manager Neil Lennon reacts during the game against Rangers at the Ibrox in Glasgow January 2, 2021. ― Reuters pic

GLASGOW, Feb 24 — Celtic manager Neil Lennon has stepped down after a poor season that left the Scottish club 18 points behind fierce rival Rangers, the club said Wednesday.

“Celtic Football Club today announced that Neil Lennon has resigned from his position as football manager with immediate effect,” the statement said.

Assistant manager John Kennedy will take interim charge of the first team. — AFP