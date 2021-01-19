Spanish footballers avoid jail for sex tape broadcast

Sergi Enrich of Eibar seen in action during the Spanish La Liga football match between Levante and Eibar at Ciutat de Valencia Stadium January 10, 2021. — Reuters pic

MADRID, Jan 19 — Two Spanish footballers were sentenced to two years imprisonment today for broadcasting a sex tape with a woman on social media.

Eibar striker Sergi Enrich and the club’s former defender Antonio Luna will avoid jail as according to Spanish law any sentence of up to two years does not need to be served.

The decision was made by a San Sebastien judge and the pair pleaded guilty to “divulging personal information of a sexual nature”.

A third individual, the Basque side’s former midfielder Eddy Silvestre, was acquitted.

The incident occurred in 2016 and the woman had not given permission to the filming. — AFP