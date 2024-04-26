CHENGDU, April 26 — Japanese badminton star Kento Momota, a two-time former men’s singles world champion, has set his sights on one final triumph at the Thomas Cup 2024 in Chengdu, China, before marking the end of his illustrious international career.

Momota, determined to leave on a high note, aims to help Japan secure their second Thomas Cup title in this year’s edition at the Chengdu High-Tech Zone Sports Centre, running from tomorrow until May 5.

“I simply aim to play and get the best result here. Of course, I want a Thomas Cup title in my last international tournament,” he told reporters after a training session here today.

Even though he had fallen down the pecking order and moved to third singles in Chengdu, the 29-year-old, who was part of Japan’s 2014 winning team, said he is looking forward to embrace in such role.

He recognises its critical importance in determining the team’s success.

Japan is poised to dominate Group B, facing off against Taiwan, Germany, and the Czech Republic. Only the top two teams from each group advance to the quarter-finals.

Looking ahead to retirement, Momota plans to shift his focus to domestic competitions in Japan, aiming to inspire young players to follow in his footsteps.

Momota’s decision to retire comes after a challenging period following a car crash on the Maju Expressway in Malaysia in early 2020.

Despite extensive physical training post-accident, he found it difficult to return to peak form.

During his illustrious career, Momota captured 11 titles, including the 2019 World Championships in Basel, Switzerland.

His exceptional performance in 2019 earned him recognition from the Guinness World Records for the most men’s singles titles in a badminton season. — Bernama