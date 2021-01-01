National discus thrower Muhammad Irfan tests positive for Covid-19 in Germany

Muhammad Irfan Shamsuddin is the second national athlete certified positive Covid-19. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — National discus throw champion, Muhammad Irfan Shamsuddin is the second national athlete certified positive Covid-19.

The national record holder, who is currently undergoing training in Leipzig, Germany said that he underwent a swab test on Tuesday and was confirmed positive after getting the test result the next day.

The Negri Sembilan-born revealed that following the test result, he decided to undergo quarantine at home, but did not state the quarantine period.

“My body did not feel good last Tuesday. Because the insurance near here covered the corona swab test, I went to do the test, and yesterday the result came out positive,” he said via a post on his Instagram page @irfan_sham.

National hammer throwing athlete Jacky Wong Siew Cheer was previously confirmed positive for Covid-19, but fully recovered after undergoing treatment at Sibu Hospital, Sarawak.

Muhammad Irfan is the national record holder with a record of 62.55 metres at the 2017 Top Meeting Austrian Athletics Championship.

He also defended the SEA Games gold medal four times in a row since the 2013 edition in Myanmar after scoring 57.29 metres at the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Athletics Federation (MAF) president Datuk SM Muthu when contacted by Bernama said that the parent body was ready to provide appropriate assistance to Muhammad Irfan.

He said that Muhammad Irfan had permission to undergo training in Germany after getting the green light from the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS). — Bernama