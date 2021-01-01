MAM plans to revive 2021 season with appealing motorsports events

Tan Sri Mokhzani Tun Mahathir said among the events on their cards this month were the final round of 2020 the Malaysia Superbike Championship (MSBK), Kart Racing & Development Championship . ― Picture courtesy of Sepang International Circuit Sdn Bhd

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — The Motorsports Association of Malaysia (MAM) has lined up several motorsports activities this year after suffering a major impact due to the Covid-19 pandemic last season.

MAM President, Tan Sri Mokhzani Tun Mahathir said among the events on their cards this month were the final round of 2020 the Malaysia Superbike Championship (MSBK), Kart Racing & Development Championship and also the first round of the Toyota Gazoo Championship.

Besides the three events, MAM also plans to organise the MAM Speedweek and SIC MiniGP Championship in March, which will serve as the best platforms to churn out talented youngsters in two wheels events.

“Looking for a semblance of normalcy is not something that MAM is looking forward to in 2021, as the new normal is already ingrained in the minds of the people, but it is the same case everywhere else in the world,” he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by MAM today.

“In F1 and MotoGP, protocols are in place for teams to mitigate the spread of any cases and they implemented travel restrictions to keep teams and other specific groups separated in a manner they describe as a ‘bubble,” he added.

Mokhzani also pointed out that MAM would implement better standard operating procedures (SOPs) at the organisational level to ensure the safety of all parties who involve in their programme or competitions.

“We will try our best to ensure that the pandemic will not hinder the progress of our young talents, nor discourage teams and sponsors from being part of the Malaysian motorsports in 2021,” he said.

The 2020 season saw the cancellation and postponement of several domestic motorsports competitions due to COVID-19 pandemic, such as the Petronas Malaysian Cup Prix Championships, the SIC MiniGP and also the MAM Speedway Championship.

At the international level, the 2020 Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix, slated to be held from Oct 30 to Nov 1, 2020, was called off following the spike in Covid-19 cases, forcing the government to impose travel bans on several countries. — Bernama