Perak MB: Our footballers can bring Malaysia Cup back to Ipoh again

IPOH, Oct 22 — Perak are quietly confident of emerging as Malaysia Cup champions again now that their injured key players are back in training, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

Having lifted the coveted Cup in 2018, he believes the players are in the best shape to repeat that feat after undergoing intensive training under their panel of coaches.

“So, when the Malaysia Cup campaign begins (on November 6), I am confident we can put up a real fight and bring the Cup back to Ipoh,” he told a press conference after attending a ceremony to hand over incentives to the state’s hockey and cricket teams at Galasa Caldwell here today.

Ahmad Faizal said he was proud of the success achieved by the Perak cricket team in ending a 10-year title drought by winning the 2020 MCA T20 and T50 Overs National Leagues, which were held from February 1-September 27.

The Perak men’s hockey team, meanwhile, lifted the Tun Abdul Razak Cup for the 10th time after defeating Terengganu 4-2 in the final on September 26.

The cricket squad received RM31,000 while the hockey team received RM35,000. — Bernama