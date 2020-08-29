JDT maintain unbeaten record in Super League

Players celebrate after scoring a goal against Pahang during their Super League match at Stadium Darul Makmur, in Kuantan August 29. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) pounced on a sluggish Pahang at the beginning of the first half of their game to earn a 3-2 victory in a Super League action which officially resumed yesterday night.

In the match at Darul Makmur Stadium, Kuantan, the Elephants paid dearly for their initial lethargy when they conceded two goals as early as the first fifteen minutes with JDT import player from Argentina Leandro Velazquez blasting the opening goal through a free kick in the fourth minute.

Rookie Muhammad Ramadhan Saifullah who was making his debut in the Super League cleverly deceived the Pahang defence and goalkeeper before finding the net while Gonzalo Cabrera’s penalty kick in the 35th minute put JDT in a comfortable lead 3-0.

However, the Elephants playing without Mohamadou Sumareh, who did not join the team training for more than a month, rose to close the gap and scored two goals courtesy of Mohd Faisal Abdul Halim and Herold Goulon, in the 40th and 45th minutes respectively.

The 3-2 score remained until the end of the game which saw JDT maintained an unbeaten record in five matches thus remaining on top of the Super League standings after collecting 13 points while Pahang fell to sixth place.

Meanwhile, Melaka and UiTM FC also managed to grab three points each after both teams secured slim victories over their hosts.

Melaka beat Perak 1-0 at Perak Stadium, Ipoh thanks to a goal by Muhammad Ferris Danial Mat Nasir in the 52nd minute while the sole goal of Philippines national striker Mark Hartmann ensured UiTM to emerge victorious at Tun Abdul Razak Stadium in Jengka.

Meanwhile, the Premier League action saw Terengganu FC II (TFC II) shocked by a 0-1 defeat to Negri Sembilan after Shunsuke Nakatake scored the winning goal at the end of the game at Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi.

At Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, Cheras, the The City Boys maintained their unbeaten record with a 2-1 victory over UKM FC with goals by Francis Kone in the 27th minute and team captain Paulo Josue in the 82nd minute.

Kuching FA continued to stay at the bottom of the league when they failed to take advantage of the home match losing 1-4 to Selangor II at the State Stadium, Kuching.

Selangor II scored four goals courtesy of Ahmad Danial Ahmad Asri in the 25th minute and 63rd minute as well as one goal each by Muhammad Fazrul Fahriz Zeky (48th minute) and Aliff Haiqal Lokman Hakim Lau (83rd minute) while the hosts pulled back a consolation goal via Joseph Kalang Tie in the 81st minute. — Bernama