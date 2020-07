Norwich City’s Ben Godfrey looks dejected after the match against West Ham at Carrow Road in Norwich, July 11, 2020. — Reuters pic

NORWICH, July 11 — Norwich City were relegated from the Premier League today when West Ham United won 4-0 at Carrow Road to hand Daniel Farke's side their seventh straight defeat.

The result leaves Norwich stranded at the bottom of the standings with 21 points and three rounds of fixtures still to be played this season. — Reuters