Revealed: Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games official mascot

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — The official mascot of the 4th Asian Para Games has been announced to the world during a ceremony held online recently.

The Asian Paralympic Games is the largest comprehensive sports event for the disabled in Asia. Held every four years, it takes place after the closing of the Asian Games.

The Games will be held from Oct 9 to 15, 2022 in Hangzhou, China after the previous Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, in 2018.

The charming and optimistic bird Feifei (pronounced Fay Fay in English) is based on a common motif of a ‘divine bird’ in the prehistoric Liangzhu Culture of Hangzhou.

According to a statement, the ‘divine bird’ is a harbinger of good news and messenger of culture and happiness in Chinese culture.

The first ‘Fei’ means flying, referring to inclusiveness, respect and fraternity of society, while the second ‘Fei’ represents the tenacity of athletes with disabilities who pursue their dreams.

A mark on the mascot’s face resembles the letter ‘i’, a reference to the ‘intelligent city’ of Hangzhou as an important hub in China’s Internet. A ring on its chest comprising 45 dots is symbolic of the joyful gathering of all Asian Paralympic Committee members.

The competition venues used during the Hangzhou Asian Games in September will be upgraded for the Paralympic Games, with improved barrier-free facilities to ensure the needs of competing athletes being met. — Bernama