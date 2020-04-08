Razlan confident successor can lead SIC to greater heights

Hafizh Syahrin and Datuk Razlan Razali pose for a picture during the press conference at Citta Mall February 21, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Outgoing Sepang International Circuit (SIC) chief executive officer Datuk Razlan Razali has expressed confidence that his successor, Azhan Shafriman Hanif, can bring SIC to greater heights.

Razlan, who helmed the post since October 8, 2008, said he was delighted to see major improvements to SIC over the years, including the rolling out of a five-year Master Plan for the circuit in 2014.

He also played a big role in promoting talented Malaysian riders such as Zulfahmi Khairuddin on the world stage, besides establishing a solid pipeline for Malaysian motorsports development including SIC MiniGP, Asia Talent Cup and also the Spanish CEV Championship.

Razlan now looks forward to his role as Team Principal of the Petronas Sprinta Sepang Racing Team full-time, saying it will help him stay focussed on the team’s affairs.

“I look forward to strengthening activation and engagement with partners, attracting new companies to join us, improving the team’s function as a platform for Malaysians to compete in the MotoGP, and also strengthening the team’s corporate governance,” he was quoted as saying in the statement issued by the team.

Razlan added that managing a MotoGP world championship team would be an exciting chapter of his career.

“I will not waste this opportunity to make Malaysia proud, to see Malaysians do well in our team and uplift the name of Malaysia around the world, flying the Jalur Gemilang up high as ambassadors for Malaysia in two-wheeled motor racing,” he said.

SIC announced the appointment of Azhan Shafriman, the former head of Strategic Alliance in Petronas’ Brand Department, as its new CEO effective today. — Bernama