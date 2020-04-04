Liverpool furlough non-playing staff amid Covid-19 pandemic

General view of the Liverpool logo on Anfield, Liverpool, March 13, 2020. — Action Images via Reuters

APRIL 4 — Premier League leaders Liverpool have furloughed some of their non-playing staff due to the Covid-19 pandemic and are holding talks about the prospect of salary deductions for players and senior staff, the club said today.

Liverpool added on their website that the furloughed staff would continue to receive 100 per cent of their salaries.

Several English top-flight clubs, such as Tottenham Hotspur, Bournemouth and Newcastle United, have already put non-playing staff on furlough, with football’s return in England contingent on medical guidance and government support.

“Liverpool FC has placed some staff who are impacted by the Premier League suspension on furlough,” the European champions said in a statement.

“The club has confirmed those staff will be paid 100 per cent of their salaries to ensure no member of staff is financially disadvantaged.”

Furloughed British workers can claim 80 per cent of their wages up to £2,500 (US$3,065) per month as part of the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which means Liverpool will top up the remaining 20 per cent of salaries for its furloughed staff.

The Premier League said yesterday its clubs would consult with their players over a proposed 30 per cent reduction in wages.

Liverpool said salary deductions were being discussed and there was “a collective commitment at senior levels of the club” to secure jobs for employees.

“These discussions are complex and as a result the process is ongoing,” the club added.

The United Kingdom’s hospital death toll from the coronavirus rose by 20 per cent to 4,313 at 1600 GMT on April 3, the health ministry said today.

As of 0800 GMT on April 4, a total of 183,190 people had been tested of which 41,903 were positive. — Reuters