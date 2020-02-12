Nakane ends Japanese LtdL stage victory drought

Japanese rider Hideto Nakane crosses the finish line together with Kazakhstan’s rider, Gleb Brussenskiy of Vino-Astana Motors during stage six of the 2020 Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) cycling race from Dataran Warisan in Taiping to Padang Kota Lama, in George Town February 12, 2020. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 12 — Hideto Nakane secured a memorable victory after winning stage six of the 2020 Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) cycling race from Dataran Warisan in Taiping to Padang Kota Lama, here, today.

The 29-year-old Japanese rider crossed the finish line together with Kazakhstan’s rider, Gleb Brussenskiy of Vino-Astana Motors, but the chief judge declared the former as the winner based on a photo finish.

The chief judge awarded the same time of 3 hours 29 minutes and 15 seconds to both riders while Italian rider, Samuele Battistella of NTT Pro Cycling Team, came in third overall out of 117 riders after finishing 0.04 seconds behind both riders.

Today’s victory meant Nakane ended Japanese riders’ drought to secure a stage victory since Takeaki Ayabe of Aisan Racing Team won the stage four race during the 2011 LTdL from Ayer Tawar to Cameron Highlands.

“This is my biggest professional victory as a cyclist, and I did not think that I would win today. I thought it would be a bunch sprint to the finish line, but I felt good as there no bunch sprint with three kilometres to the finish line.

“I took my chance when I made an attack in the last 200 metres. I have to thank my teammates for securing this victory because they helped me during all six stages,” according to Nakane in a post-race press conference.

Meanwhile, Team Sapura Cycling (TSC) rider, Danilo Celano is vying to end the Yellow Jersey drought among the Italian riders in LTdL since Paolo Lanfranchi of Mapei-Quick-Step won the jersey back in 2001 edition.

Celano, 30 is currently leading the Yellow Jersey standings by amassing 21 hours 17 minutes and 33 seconds, followed by Kazakhstan’s rider, Yevgeniy Fedorov of Vino-Astana Motors in second place (21:17.59 seconds), while the 2018 champion, Russian Artem Ovechkin of Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team in third by clocking 21 hours 18 minutes and 08 seconds after six stages.

“It would be my biggest victory if I can win the Yellow Jersey, and I must say at the stage, the race is quite suitable with my characteristics, and I’m quite confident of winning this jersey because I have strong teammates,” said Celano.

Fedorov, on the other hand, revealed that he would focus his attention to keep the White Jersey as the Best Asian Rider in the last two stages, although he was also keeping an eye on the Yellow Jersey.

“We had a good race today and I will try my best to win the Yellow Jersey. Anyway, I’m happy to see my teammate, Gleb Brussenskiy come in second place in today’s race,” Fedorov added.

Stage seven of 2020 LTdL tomorrow covers a total distance of 130.4km from Bagan to Alor Setar with three sprint zones in Sungai Petani, Gurun and Pendang. — Bernama