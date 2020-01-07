M-League teams are highly competitive, says Khairul Amri

Malaysia’s Mohamad Muslim Ahmad is tackled by Singapore’s Mohammad Khairul Amri Mohammad Kamal during their AFF Suzuki Cup Group B match in Singapore November 29, 2014. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Felda United striker and former Singapore national, Mohammad Khairul Amri Mohammad Kamal acknowledged the tactical and technical skills of players in the Malaysian League (M-League) are improving rapidly.

Mohammad Khairul Amri, who previously played in Indonesia’s Liga 1 and the Singapore League before signing the contract with Felda United last season, noted the positive development was due to the quality of M-League matches now.

After a season with The Fighters, the 34-year-old player admitted that playing in the M-League was among the most challenging for him.

“As a Singaporean player, playing here can further enhance the quality of my performance as well as other team members in the national squad individually because the Malaysian League is so competitive.

“In my experience, if I can compare playing in the Indonesian League, I think in terms of tactical skills, the Malaysian League is better.

“Here, the matches are more competitive and they are more disciplined, strikers not only attack but are able to move down in defensive situations, to help the back line,” he said, as quoted in a statement by the Malaysian Football League (MFL) today.

Mohammad Khairul Amri, who announced his international retirement last year, has played for Persiba Balikpapan in Indonesia in 2010 and 2011 and spent much of his career with Tampines Rovers in the Singapore League.

Speaking on Felda United’s challenges for this season, he hoped that new players could adapt to existing players’ game quickly, and the team would not be just passengers in the 2020 Super League.

Felda United completed their 2019 Super League challenge in 10th place. — Bernama