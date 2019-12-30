Azizul returns to training for 2020 Track Cycling World Cup

Mohd Azizulhasni Awang is now ranked second in the keirin. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — National tracking cycling champion, Mohd Azizulhasni Awang has returned to training at the Joe Ciavola Velodrome in Melbourne, Australia today after recovering from a right shoulder injury sustained in the fifth round of the UCI Tracking Cycling World at Anna Meares Velodrome in Brisbane, Australia on Dec 14.

The 2017 world keirin champion in an Instagram posting at @azizulhasniawang said it was just light training to keep himself fit for the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin, Germany from Feb 26 to March 1 which offers ranking points for 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“The world championship in Berlin is just about seven weeks away. Obviously, I am a bit upset with about not recovering from the shoulder injury and is unable to undergo the usual training but its better for me to focus on recuperation and training accordingly.

“ Thank God, it is much better this week and I hope things will get better soon,” he added.

The Dungun-born racer had earlier bagged the gold medal in keirin in the World Cup fourth round in Cambridge, New Zealand on Dec 7, but had to cancel the sprint event in the fifth World Cup following the right shoulder injury.

Mohd Azizulhasni is now ranked second in the keirin and 16th in the sprint event in UCI world rankings.

Based on the qualifying format, the seven best riders in UCI world rankings will automatically qualify for 2020 Olympics. — Bernama