WESG 2019-2020 Asia Pacific to be held in Malaysia on January 3-5

PETALING JAYA, Dec 9 — A total of 260 athletes from 58 countries will be converging in Malaysia for one of the world’s biggest e-Sports events, the World Electronic Sports Games (WESG) 2019-2020 Asia Pacific Final, which will be held from January 3-5 at the Sunway Pyramid Convention Centre here.

Four e-sports gaming categories, namely DOTA2 (Defenders of the Ancients), Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS GO), Starcraft 2 and Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) will be contested for a share of the event’s US$300,000 (RM1.248 million) prize as well as a chance to advance to the WESG Grand Final in China next year.

WESG is an initiative by China’s tech giant Alibaba Sports while the 2019-2020 WESG Asia Pacific Final is co-organised by Hong Kong’s Esports International Group (EIG), Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and SBS Events.

“Not only we are bringing back the WESG Asia Pacific Final this year, but it is also the first time that we’re hosting this event outside of China and that is a huge milestone for us.

“The incredible support from all of our partners made it possible to choose Malaysia as our host country,” said Senior Director Global Esports Alibaba Sports, Jason Fung, at a press conference here today.

EIG Project Director Chris Leung said: “We hope that through this event we can bring a new level of esports competition to Malaysia and help further showcase the development of esports potential to the world.”

Apart from the main event, the organiser is also set to hold the WESG Fintech Conference on January 2, which is sanctioned by MDEC and will feature keynote speakers such as Prof Simon Choi, Ricky Lau and Brian Au.

The conference will cover topics such as Fintech of esports in Malaysia and 5G development in esports games.

Tickets for fans, which start from RM10 for a day pass and RM850 for a VIP pass, has gone on sale starting today at the Ticket2U website. For more information fans can visit the official website. — Bernama