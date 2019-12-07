Azizul wins gold in New Zealand

File photo of Mohd Azizulhasni Awang during the Men’s Elite keirin final at the 2019 Southeast Asia Grand Prix Track Cycling Championships at the National Velodrome in Nilai August 23, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — National track cyclist Mohd Azizulhasni Awang has kept his promise to bounce back when he clinched the gold medal in men’s keirin in the fourth leg of the Track World Cup in Avantidrome, Cambridge, New Zealand today.

The 31-year-old won the race in a time of 9.853 seconds to beat Russian Alan Shane Perkins and Australian Matthew Glaetzer, who settled for silver and bronze respectively.

The Pocket Rocketman opened his campaign on a good note when he finished second behind Glaetzer in the first round heat earlier.

He continued his impressive ride to win the semi-finals in a time of 9.810s.

“A gold, specially for you Malaysia. So grateful for the endless opportunities and the huge support given.

“The Malaysian flag flies in New Zealand tonight (New Zealand time),” he said in his Facebook entry after winning the race.

He also urged all Malaysians to continue their support to the track cycling team who would race tomorrow and in the World Cup in Brisbane.

“Malaysians! Come support our team for tomorrow’s event and next week in Brisbane,” he added.

The Terengganu-born rider settled for sixth place in the keirin final in Hong Kong. — Bernama