Mbappe and Neymar on target as PSG sink Nantes

Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their first goal against Nantes with Neymar. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Dec 5 — A superb Kylian Mbappe goal and a Neymar penalty helped Paris St Germain restore a five-point lead atop the Ligue 1 standings with a 2-0 home win over Nantes yesterday.

France striker Mbappe found the back of the net with a jaw-dropping backheel finish early in the second half and Neymar doubled the tally in the closing stages to put PSG on 36 points from 15 games.

Second-placed Marseille, who have played one game more, had narrowed the gap to two points with a 2-0 victory at Angers on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, St Etienne climbed up to fifth on 25 points with a 4-1 home win over Nice. — Reuters